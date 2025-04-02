23 abducted Bangladeshi rescued from Libya
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under the Misrata Security Directorate of Libya has rescued 23 Bangladeshis who were abducted upon reaching the country.
They were rescued in a special drive conducted in Misrata city. It was revealed in a post from the official Facebook page of Bangladesh Embassy in Libya.
The Facebook post reads the criminal investigation department (CID) of Misrata Security Directorate also has arrested two abductors involved in this.
It further said the CID embarked upon the investigation following a complaint filed with the Al Giran police station in Misrata on charges of abducting several foreigners and torturing them for ransom.
The CID first traced the location of the criminal gang and then conducted a successful drive to free the hostages. Later, the rescued hostages were handed over to Al-Giran police station for legal procedure. The arrestees were also handed over to the same police station.
The Bangladesh Embassy in Libya also expressed gratitude to the law enforcement agencies in Libya in the post for taking prompt action.
The embassy said that it is actively maintaining contacts with the relevant Libyan authorities to ensure legal assistance for the rescued Bangladeshis.