23 abducted Bangladeshi rescued from Libya

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under the Misrata Security Directorate of Libya has rescued 23 Bangladeshis who were abducted upon reaching the country.

They were rescued in a special drive conducted in Misrata city. It was revealed in a post from the official Facebook page of Bangladesh Embassy in Libya.

The Facebook post reads the criminal investigation department (CID) of Misrata Security Directorate also has arrested two abductors involved in this.