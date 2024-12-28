Jatiya Nagorik Committee to remain non-political: Sarjis Alam

Sarjis Alam, general secretary of July Shaheed Smrity Foundation and chief organiser of Jatiya Nagorik Committee (National Citizens Committee), on Friday said that the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee are non-political platforms and will remain so in the future.

Addressing a view-exchange meeting organised by the Jatiya Nagorik Committee in Panchagarh, Sarjis Alam said the platform would act as a pressure group to ensure accountability, regardless of the ruling government.

“Our goal is to nurture future leadership in Bangladesh,” he added.

Referring to past administrations, he criticised the culture of lobbying, describing it as a hindrance to genuine reform.