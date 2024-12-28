Jatiya Nagorik Committee to remain non-political: Sarjis Alam
Sarjis Alam, general secretary of July Shaheed Smrity Foundation and chief organiser of Jatiya Nagorik Committee (National Citizens Committee), on Friday said that the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee are non-political platforms and will remain so in the future.
Addressing a view-exchange meeting organised by the Jatiya Nagorik Committee in Panchagarh, Sarjis Alam said the platform would act as a pressure group to ensure accountability, regardless of the ruling government.
“Our goal is to nurture future leadership in Bangladesh,” he added.
Referring to past administrations, he criticised the culture of lobbying, describing it as a hindrance to genuine reform.
“We aim to start a cleansing campaign. I don’t believe in lobbying,” Sarjis said.
He alleged that Sheikh Hasina had engaged in numerous misdeeds under the guise of infrastructural development over the past 16 years, saying, “Sheikh Hasina had made the metrorail, Padma Bridge, Expressway, Karnaphuli Tunnel visible in the last 16 years.”
“One term is sufficient to build a few such projects, but what we have witnessed over the past three to four terms is the use of these infrastructures to cover up misdeeds and corruption,” Sarjis remarked.
He noted that using significant infrastructure projects to mask systemic issues could lead to long-term problems for the nation.