Kamal Ahmed calls for upholding journalistic standards, ensuring protection

Former Media Reform Commission chief Kamal Ahmed has called for unity to ensure journalists’ safety.

He said, “Just as we will carry out our responsibilities for ourselves… when this government leaves, whichever new party comes—be it a national government or a single-party government—we will continue the struggle to secure that protection from them as well.”

Emphasising the code of conduct for journalism, Kamal Ahmed said that in many instances compromises are being made in maintaining journalistic standards, or the standards are not being properly upheld.

He added that there are several reasons for this failure, which need to be addressed. For this, he stresses the importance of implementing a journalistic code of conduct.

The senior journalist said, “The sooner we can introduce, follow, and implement such a code of conduct in this profession, the sooner we can elevate the standards of journalism. This will also help stop the devaluation and disrespect of the journalist identity. That is where the focus should be.”