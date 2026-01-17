Kamal Ahmed calls for upholding journalistic standards, ensuring protection
Former Media Reform Commission chief Kamal Ahmed has called for unity to ensure journalists’ safety.
He said, “Just as we will carry out our responsibilities for ourselves… when this government leaves, whichever new party comes—be it a national government or a single-party government—we will continue the struggle to secure that protection from them as well.”
Emphasising the code of conduct for journalism, Kamal Ahmed said that in many instances compromises are being made in maintaining journalistic standards, or the standards are not being properly upheld.
He added that there are several reasons for this failure, which need to be addressed. For this, he stresses the importance of implementing a journalistic code of conduct.
The senior journalist said, “The sooner we can introduce, follow, and implement such a code of conduct in this profession, the sooner we can elevate the standards of journalism. This will also help stop the devaluation and disrespect of the journalist identity. That is where the focus should be.”
Kamal Ahmed made these remarks at the ‘Media Convention 2026’, held to protest attacks on freedom of expression and democratic values, and to demonstrate solidarity in support of independent, responsible, and courageous journalism.
The event was organised jointly by the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and the Editors’ Council at 10:00 am on Saturday at the auditorium of the Krishibid Institute (KIB), Dhaka.
He said, “We journalists often wear multiple hats. Sometimes we are part-time politicians, sometimes part-time contractors, sometimes part-time teachers… the profession of journalism often does not get properly represented there.”
Highlighting the confusion caused by journalists holding multiple identities, including political affiliations, the former Media Reform Commission chief said, “This duality creates risks and contamination—there needs to be freedom from this contamination. In that case, a standard, a code of ethics, is being discussed. If that is in place, it will be a significant step forward.”
Speaking on attacks against media institutions, Kamal Ahmed said, “For journalists’ protection, the reform commission recommended a Journalist Protection Act, and everyone supported this protection law. As far as I know, no one opposed it. I have heard that the Editors’ Council, the owners’ association, and various unions in the industry have all expressed support for this journalist protection law.”
Referring to the law not being enacted despite government assurances, Kamal Ahmed said, “The responsibility of attacks that have been carried out against journalists and media houses since we submitted the recommendations rests with the government. They have not fulfilled their commitment despite promising to do so, and they have sidelined the recommendations.”
On the arrest of journalists, the senior journalist said, “In a democracy, arrests cannot be justified. Democracy must be about reason, debate, discussion, and finding a compromise or a way forward through dialogue.”
Leaders from all members of NOAB and the Editors’ Council, the Association of Television Channel Owners, the Broadcast Journalists Centre, the National Press Club, the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, the Dhaka Journalists’ Union, Dhaka Reporters’ Unity, the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, the Economic Reporters Forum, the Photo Journalists’ Association, the Crime Reporters’ Association, and other journalists’ organisations, along with editors and publishers from the media outside Dhaka, attended the convergence.
Media representatives and columnists were also present at the event, which called for standing together in support of responsible and courageous journalism.