Political decision of both countries needed to deal with floods

The Dumbur dam in Indian state of Tripura is located 120km away from Feni in Bangladesh. It must be remembered that 120km of area in their country has also been submerged underwater from the dam being opened. And when the water level rises, the gate of the dam opens automatically. If the gate did not open like that, the whole dam would have collapsed and surged down towards Bangladesh. That would have created a greater danger. So we have to assess the situation keeping these in mind.

The rivers Bangladesh has on the downstream of Tripura are relatively narrow. And there are many smaller rivers in that area. Plus, it is more populated than other parts of Bangladesh. A lot of infrastructure has been constructed. As a result, the water while rushing down from the upstream quickly reached these residential areas and submerged them. And, that’s why the intensity of the flood seems higher to us.