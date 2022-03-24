Outgoing VC sued for Tk 500m as compensation

The outgoing vice-chancellor (VC) of Pabna University of Science and Technology M Rostam Ali has been sued in a defamation case filed by the university’s assistant professor of Social Welfare department Awal Kabir.

A total of Tk 500 million has been sought as compensation in the case.

Awal Kabir, also the former president of university teachers' association, filed the lawsuit at the Pabna additional chief judicial magistrate court on Thursday.

Judge Md Saiful Islam issued summons after taking the case into cognizance.