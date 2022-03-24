Bangladesh

Pabna University of Science and Technology

Outgoing VC sued for Tk 500m as compensation

Correspondent
Pabna
default-image

The outgoing vice-chancellor (VC) of Pabna University of Science and Technology M Rostam Ali has been sued in a defamation case filed by the university’s assistant professor of Social Welfare department Awal Kabir.

A total of Tk 500 million has been sought as compensation in the case.

Awal Kabir, also the former president of university teachers' association, filed the lawsuit at the Pabna additional chief judicial magistrate court on Thursday.

Judge Md Saiful Islam issued summons after taking the case into cognizance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
default-image

According to the case statement, Awal held different important posts, including proctor, teachers' association president and a member of regent board in the university.

The outgoing VC harassed him in various ways. On 23 December in 2019, Awal was barred from attending the regent board meeting at the VC office though he was invited.

At the same time, the VC decided to remove him from all administrative duties without issuing any showcase notice, the statement added.

Awal also claimed the VC abused his power and harassed him in the name of probe body. However, no probe report has been published. But the VC left the campus.

VC's activities have tainted Awal's social, personal and administrative image. The loss is worth Tk 500 million. So Awal filed the case.

Advertisement

In the case, another assistant professor of Bangla department, Abdul Alim, has been made the witness.

Awal claimed Alim was also barred from joining the regent board meeting held at VC office on 23 December in 2019. Alim was affected mentally as he was subjected to harassment in various ways.

When asked, assistant professor Awal told Prothom Alo that VC Rostam Ali abused his power when he was in office. Nobody could talk against his corruption out of fear. So, the case has been filed after his tenure ended.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement