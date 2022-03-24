Outgoing VC sued for Tk 500m as compensation

According to the case statement, Awal held different important posts, including proctor, teachers' association president and a member of regent board in the university.
The outgoing VC harassed him in various ways. On 23 December in 2019, Awal was barred from attending the regent board meeting at the VC office though he was invited.
At the same time, the VC decided to remove him from all administrative duties without issuing any showcase notice, the statement added.
Awal also claimed the VC abused his power and harassed him in the name of probe body. However, no probe report has been published. But the VC left the campus.
VC's activities have tainted Awal's social, personal and administrative image. The loss is worth Tk 500 million. So Awal filed the case.
In the case, another assistant professor of Bangla department, Abdul Alim, has been made the witness.
Awal claimed Alim was also barred from joining the regent board meeting held at VC office on 23 December in 2019. Alim was affected mentally as he was subjected to harassment in various ways.
When asked, assistant professor Awal told Prothom Alo that VC Rostam Ali abused his power when he was in office. Nobody could talk against his corruption out of fear. So, the case has been filed after his tenure ended.