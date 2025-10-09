Bangladesh

Advisory council approves 4 ordinances, 1 proposal

BSS
Dhaka
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting of the advisory council at his office on 9 October 2025.BSS

The advisory council gave in principal and final approval to drafts of four ordinances and one proposal with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair at his office in the capital today, Thursday.

At the meeting, the advisory council approved the drafts of the National Data Governance Ordinance-2025, Personal Data Protection Ordinance-2025, the Deposit Protection Ordinance-2025 and the Mymensingh Unnayan Kartripakkha Ordinance-2025.

The council also approved a proposal placed by the finance ministry to establish a bank merging five Shariah-based Islami Banks through a resolution.

