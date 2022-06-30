Over $500m WB loan to modernise grids in Dhaka, Mymensingh

Bangladesh and the World Bank on Wednesday signed a $515 million financing agreement to help nine million people get access to reliable power supply while transitioning to clean energy, UNB reports.

The agreement was signed by Economic Relations Division secretary Fatima Yasmin and Acting World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, Dandan Chen, on behalf of the Bangladesh government and the World Bank, respectively.

The agreement includes a $15 million grant from the Clean Technology Fund to support Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).