Over 75,971 Rohingya babies born in last three years: Save the Children

Save the Children has said an estimated 75,971 children under three years are now living in the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar district.

The implication is that almost all of them were born after their mothers fled to Bangladesh, the children’s aid agency said using UNHCR data from Cox’s Bazar up until 31 May 2020.

An estimated 108,037 mostly Rohingya children have been born in Bangladesh and Myanmar in confinement over the past several years, according to new analysis by Save the Children.