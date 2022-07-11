Over 850 thousand more animals sacrificed this year than last

This year on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, a total of 9.9 million 50 thousand 763 cattle have been sacrificed across the country. Among all eight divisions, the highest number of animals were sacrificed in Dhaka. However compared to Dhaka, more cows and buffaloes were sacrificed in Chattogram.

This was revealed in a press release issued by the ministry of fisheries and livestock today (Monday). The press release stated, this year more animals were slaughtered than the last year. In comparison to last year, 857 thousand 521 more animals have been sacrificed this year. Last year, a total of 9 million 93 thousand 242 cattle were sacrificed across the country.