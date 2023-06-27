Pvt medical colleges: Focus on admissions, not on physicians

A visit was paid to the Shah Mokhdum Medical College & Hospital in Rajshahi at 9:00 in the morning on 25 May. The principal of the college was not present. No teachers turned up till 1:00 in the afternoon. It hardly seemed like an educational institution, let alone a medical college. The only evidence was the signboard.

This medical college is located in Kharkhari of Rajshahi city. The reception staff told this correspondent that he would have to wait till 10:00am to meet any responsible official.

This private medical college began functioning nine years ago in 2014. The health ministry suspended it several times. But the college authorities, with permission from the court, have been keeping up admission of students. So far, however, not a single student has been able to take the final MBBS test. The college has 40 students at the moment.

There are 77 private medical colleges in the country. Due to irregularities and mismanagement, the health education directorate did not give approval to six of these private medical colleges, including Shah Mokhdum Medical College, to admit students in the 2022-23 academic year. The other medical colleges on this list are Care, Northern, Aichi, and Nightingale in Dhaka; and Northern Medical College in Rangpur.