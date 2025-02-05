Chief adviser urges all to accept reform reports
Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus has called upon all concerned to accept the reports of the reform commissions and come forward to implement those.
“I hope all will unanimously accept and implement those (reports),” he said while speaking at a function at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Public administration reform commission led by Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury and judiciary reform commission led by justice Shah Abu Naeem Mominur Rahman handed over their reports to chief adviser Dr. Yunus at the function.
Members of the commissions were present.
Addressing on the occasion Dr. Yunus said, “We have many bitter experiences of harassment, humiliation and insult. We have experience of forgetting about our demands and rights.”
He said it is a matter of hope that the reform reports submitted today would pave the way of making the people free and get back their rights.
The chief adviser said the reports of the reform commissions would be shared with citizens, political parties and civil society members so that they all can reach a consensus to this end.
The reports of the reform commissions are the remarkable documents in the history of Bangladesh, he said expressing gratitude to the chairmen of the commissions and all members for the efforts to prepare the report.
The chief adviser observed that the reports of the commission will contribute to the whole world, not only to Bangladesh.
“I have received those (reports) as the assets for the world. It will have a place in history,” he noted.
Addressing the nation on 11 September, 2024, chief adviser Dr. Yunus announced the formation of six commissions.
Four other reform commissions - electoral system reform commission, police administration reform commission, anti-corruption commission reform commission, and the constitution reform commission submitted their reports to the chief adviser on 15 January last.