Chief adviser urges all to accept reform reports

Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus has called upon all concerned to accept the reports of the reform commissions and come forward to implement those.

“I hope all will unanimously accept and implement those (reports),” he said while speaking at a function at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Public administration reform commission led by Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury and judiciary reform commission led by justice Shah Abu Naeem Mominur Rahman handed over their reports to chief adviser Dr. Yunus at the function.

Members of the commissions were present.

Addressing on the occasion Dr. Yunus said, “We have many bitter experiences of harassment, humiliation and insult. We have experience of forgetting about our demands and rights.”

He said it is a matter of hope that the reform reports submitted today would pave the way of making the people free and get back their rights.