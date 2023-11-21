Govt accuses UN rights office of being biased on Bangladesh

It also noted that in the UPR session, while reiterating the government’s steadfast commitment to promote and protect human rights in the country, most of the issues raised by the special rapporteurs were clarified by the Bangladesh delegation. Emphasising that implementation of the human rights agenda is a work in progress, the delegation also assured the human rights council that it would continue making efforts to implement the recommendations made by different countries.

“Therefore, the government fails to understand what necessitated the issuance of such remarks by the special rapporteurs so hurriedly without allowing the Government any time to reflect on the recommendations made during the UPR,” it added.

The foreign ministry expressed disappointment with the special rapporteurs’ conduct, deeming it incongruent with their respective mandates. It said the government here expects them to remain neutral and objective, adhering to the code of conduct. At the same time, it accused the rapporteurs of being selective in their focus on Bangladesh, ignoring the positive aspects highlighted by the majority of UPR participating delegations.

“There were fourteen states that underwent UPR examination in the just concluded session of the working group on UPR in November 2023. It is interesting to note that the special rapporteurs chose to issue a statement only on Bangladesh where again they remained silent on innumerable improvements as were appreciated by majority of the participating delegations in this peer review,” it noted.

The ministry alleged that the special rapporteurs “dishonoured their UN credentials and misused the media centre of the OHCHR to propagate their personal and biased views to reach a wider audience.”