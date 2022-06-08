Owners not made accused in case, all are officials

Eight accused have been named in the case filed over the devastating fire in Sitakunda BM container depot that killed 44 people, including nine firefighters, and injured over 200.

They, all the depot officials, are: depot general manager (GM) Nazmul Akhtar Khan, deputy GM (operation) Nurul Akhter Khan, manager (administration) Khaledur Rahman, assistant administrative official Abbas Ullah, senior executive (administration) Nasir Uddin, assistant manager Abdul Aziz, depot in-charge Saiful Islam and assistant depot in-charge Nazrul Islam.