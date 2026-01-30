Jamaat ameer warns of tough action against extortionists if in power

Highlighting his party’s stance against extortion, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said that if Jamaat and the 11-party electoral alliance come to power, the country’s situation will change from the very next day after the election—13 February.

“The hands of 90 per cent of extortionists will be paralysed. The remaining 10 per cent will first be urged not to engage in extortion. If they still refuse to understand, whatever needs to be done will be done. In that case, action will be ruthless, merciless and strict,” he said.

Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks yesterday (Thursday) morning at an election rally in Karwan Bazar in the capital. He attended the rally as the chief guest in support of Jamaat’s Dhaka-12 candidate Saiful Alam Khan.