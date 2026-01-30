Jamaat ameer warns of tough action against extortionists if in power
Highlighting his party’s stance against extortion, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said that if Jamaat and the 11-party electoral alliance come to power, the country’s situation will change from the very next day after the election—13 February.
“The hands of 90 per cent of extortionists will be paralysed. The remaining 10 per cent will first be urged not to engage in extortion. If they still refuse to understand, whatever needs to be done will be done. In that case, action will be ruthless, merciless and strict,” he said.
Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks yesterday (Thursday) morning at an election rally in Karwan Bazar in the capital. He attended the rally as the chief guest in support of Jamaat’s Dhaka-12 candidate Saiful Alam Khan.
He said, “One or two leaders are now saying, fine, we were so dishonest, you were so honest—then why didn’t you leave the government? We didn’t leave because at least three ministries could be saved and protected from corruption.”
Referring to people across the country being tormented by extortion, the Jamaat ameer said, “I promise, we will not only deploy law enforcement agencies; we ourselves will also take to the field to stop extortion, Insha’Allah.”
Shafiqur Rahman also said that although former Jamaat ameer Matiur Rahman Nizami and secretary general Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid held charge of three ministries during the BNP-led government, no one could raise allegations of corruption against them at the time.
Earlier, BNP chairperson Tarique Rahman had said at a rally in Mymensingh on Tuesday, in response to allegations that the BNP was a champion of corruption, that two Jamaat members were part of the BNP government from 2001 to 2006. If the BNP was so bad, why did not they resign?
Shafiqur Rahman made these comments yesterday in response. He urged people to vote for the Daripalla (weighing scale) symbol and to cast a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum. At the rally, he handed over the scales symbol to Dhaka-12 candidate Saiful Alam Khan.
Besides Saiful Alam Khan, speakers at the rally included Jamaat central executive council member Mobarak Hossain, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) spokesperson Rashed Pradhan, Islami Chhatra Shibir central secretary Sibgatullah, and DUCSU vice-president Md Abu Shadik (Shadik Qayem), among others.
Earlier yesterday morning, Shafiqur Rahman inaugurated his main election office for his own constituency (Dhaka-15) and Jamaat’s “multimedia bus” for digital campaigning.
At the programme, held in the Panir Tank area of Mirpur-10, a journalist asked him what Wednesday’s clash between Jamaat and BNP in Jhenaigati, Sherpur, indicated. In reply, he said, “This incident indicates intolerance. It indicates a lack of confidence in the people. It indicates an inability to tolerate others’ victory.”
Family Card in One Hand, Assault on Mothers with the Other
At a rally held yesterday afternoon at the Walk-Up High School ground in Mirpur in support of Dhaka-14 candidate Mir Ahmad bin Qasem, the Jamaat ameer handed over the scales symbol to the candidate.
There he said, “Those who attack women should first learn to respect their own mothers and sisters. The people do not want to see a family card in one hand and hands raised against women with the other. A family card can never come at the cost of women’s dignity.”
Be Clear About What You Want
In the evening, at an election rally for Dhaka-17 candidate SM Khaliduzzaman at the Banani Kamal Ataturk Avenue ground, Shafiqur Rahman said, “Many are not in favour of reforms and are now saying openly that they signed reform proposals unwillingly.”
He added, “You must be clear and say what you want. If you want reforms, the people of this country will judge you one way. If you do not want reforms, they will decide differently.”
Demand for Maximum Punishment in Rezaul Killing
At a press conference held yesterday noon at Jamaat’s central office by the 11-party electoral alliance over the killing of Jamaat leader Rezaul in Sherpur, Jamaat’s publicity and media wing chief Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair said the incident had raised serious questions about the role of the police and the administration as a whole.
He alleged that although the killing was carried out at the instigation of a BNP candidate, the administration remained inactive and showed biasness. He demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and the maximum punishment following a proper investigation.
After the press conference, Jamaat brought out a protest procession in the capital’s Paltan area. Earlier, it held a protest rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque.
Speaking as chief guest, Jamaat’s national election steering committee member secretary Abdul Halim alleged that leaders and activists of parties in the 11-party electoral alliance were being attacked across the country, including assaults on women.
Meetings with US and EU Ambassadors
Yesterday morning, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent Christensen and European Union Ambassador Michael Miller paid courtesy calls on the Jamaat ameer.
They met Shafiqur Rahman separately at his office in the Bashundhara Residential Area. According to party sources, the upcoming national election and ways to make democracy meaningful were discussed in these meetings.
Women’s Rally Postponed
In a statement issued yesterday evening, Jamaat said that the women’s rally scheduled for 31 January had been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The party had announced the programme earlier on Tuesday.