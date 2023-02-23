Mobile network repaired: Grameenphone

The network was repaired within two hours of disruption.
Users of Grameenphone complained of not being able to make any call from different parts of the country, including the capital city, as the network of the service provider was down from just a few minutes after 12:00 pm.
In a statement, Grameenphone said the network outage was the result of damage of its fibre optic cables in two spots in Sirajganj and one spot in Tangail. The cables were damaged by bulldozers that were working on road development projects, it added.
Khairul Bashar said the situation is under control now as the damage has been repaired.