Aminul and Ruhul Amin involved in money 'laundering' to Malaysia

A syndicate established in connection with the Malaysia labour market has laundered a huge amount of money and the total laundered money will stand at Tk 87.50 billion.

Allegations have been raised that Tk 100,000 has been taken as syndicate fee from each Malaysia-bound worker and about Tk 50 billion has been laundered in this way.

Moreover, Tk 37.50 billion has been laundered in the name of visa trade.

All recruitment agencies in Bangladesh were not allowed to send workers to Malaysia.

Out of more than 1,500 agencies, a syndicate of 100 agencies had been formed.

According to a survey conducted by Verite Incorporated and four other companies (May 2023), members of this syndicate charged an average of Tk 5,44,000 per worker instead of the government-specified cost of Tk 79,000.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, owners of two recruiting agencies involved in the syndicate revealed how additional money was taken from them and laundered to Malaysia.

They said two controllers of the syndicate are: Aminul Islam Bin Amin Noor who is Bangladeshi-born Malaysian citizen. His representative in Bangladesh is Mohammad Ruhul Amin alias Swapon.