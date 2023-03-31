JU students block highway demanding release of journalist Samsuzzaman

Jahangirnagar University unit Chhatra Union’s organising secretary Alif Mahmud said the words of a day labourer quoted by Shams is words of millions of people.

“The politics of muzzling the press for revealing truth must end. The country will see another mass upsurge if the authorities dare to stifle through Digital Security Act. Shams bhai should be immediately released unconditionally…otherwise this movement from Jahangirnagar University would spread throughout the country like wildfire,” he added.

Samajtantrik Chhatra Front’s university unit vice president Sumaya Ferdous, Chhatra Union secretary Amartya Roy and Sangskritik Jote’s assistant secretary Taposhi Dey Prapti, among others, spoke during the demonstration.