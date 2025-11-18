Hasina sentenced to death for crimes against humanity

Deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death for murders and other crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

This is the first time in the country’s history that a former prime minister has been given a death sentence.

It is also the first verdict delivered in any case related to the killings during the July uprising.

A three-member bench of International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, delivered the death sentence yesterday, Monday (17 November).

The other two members of the tribunal are Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

Along with Sheikh Hasina, the tribunal also sentenced Asaduzzaman Khan, former home minister and another accused in the case, to death.

Meanwhile, the approver (state witness), former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, was sentenced to five years in prison.

The pronouncement of the verdict began shortly after 12:30pm and concluded around 3:00pm. The entire process of announcing the 453-page verdict was broadcast live.

Reading out the portion of the verdict ordering Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence, Tribunal Chairman Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder said that according to a report by the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, 1,400 people were killed during the July movement through the use of lethal weapons.