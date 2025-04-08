Bangladesh ranks 35th in military power

Bangladesh has been ranked 35th among the 145 countries considered for the annual Global Firepower review, 2025. The nation holds a PwrIndx (power index) score of 0.6062. A score of 0.0000 is considered ‘perfect’.

Among the Asian nations, Bangladesh is currently in the 17th position among 45 in terms of military strength.

The countries ahead of Bangladesh in Asia are – Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Israel, Iran, Taiwan, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore and North Korea. Neighbouring Myanmar came at the 18th place.

The list for 2025 was published recently which is now available on its website.

Bangladesh ranked 37th in 2024 and 40th in 2023 in the annual Global Firepower review.