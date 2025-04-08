Global Firepower’s review
Bangladesh ranks 35th in military power
Bangladesh has been ranked 35th among the 145 countries considered for the annual Global Firepower review, 2025. The nation holds a PwrIndx (power index) score of 0.6062. A score of 0.0000 is considered ‘perfect’.
Among the Asian nations, Bangladesh is currently in the 17th position among 45 in terms of military strength.
The countries ahead of Bangladesh in Asia are – Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Israel, Iran, Taiwan, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore and North Korea. Neighbouring Myanmar came at the 18th place.
The list for 2025 was published recently which is now available on its website.
Bangladesh ranked 37th in 2024 and 40th in 2023 in the annual Global Firepower review.
Globalfirepower.com publishes a list of countries with military capacities every year, taking into consideration over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation’s PowerIndex score, with categories ranging from quantity of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography.
The country with least score remains ahead in the list.
According to the latest report, United States is at the top of the list with 0.0744 power index followed by Russia (0.0788), China (0.0788), India (0.1184), South Korea (0.1656), United Kingdom (0.1785), France (0.1878), Japan (0.1839), Turkey (0.1902) and Italy (0.2164).
Among the South Asian nations, India is in the 4th place, Pakistan is in the 12th 7th place, Myanmar 37th, Sri Lanka 69th, and Nepal in the 126th place.
Like previous years, Bhutan remained at the last place (145th) with Power Index of 6.3934.
According to the latest information of Global Firepower, the numbers of active soldiers in Bangladesh Army are around 160,000 in, and. The number of tanks is 320, the number of armored vehicles is 11,584, and self-propelled artillery 56, towed artillery 546 and the number of rocket artillery is 110.
On the other hand, the number of members of Bangladesh Navy is around 25,100. The Navy has seven frigates, six corvettes, two submarines, 61 patrolling vessels and five mine warfare ships. The Bangladesh Navy, however, does not have any destroyer, aircraft carriers and helicopter carrying warships.
Global Fire Power also said the number of members of Bangladesh Air Force is around 17,000. The number of airplanes the force has is 214. Of them, 42 are fighters, 65 helicopters, 17 cargo planes, and 86 training jets. Alongside this, the BAF has four airplanes for special drives.
Ukraine, which is currently fighting against Russia, has been ranked 15th in the list.