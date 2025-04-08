Bangladesh 47th most powerful country in the world

Bangladesh ranked 47th out of 195 in the ranking of the world's most powerful countries, according to a report by US News and World Report.

The US News ranked Bangladesh in power sub-ranking of the Best Countries ranking, which is available on its website.

The ranking released in September 2024 evaluated 89 nations across 73 different attributes, which were grouped into 10 subrankings, ranging from entrepreneurship, open for business to power. A month-long survey was conducted on nearly 17,000 global citizens from 36 countries, ending on 23 May 2024.

Meanwhile, United States ranked atop in the list of most powerful countries, followed by China, Russia, United Kingdom and Germany. South Korea came at sixth place, followed by France, Japan and Saudi Arabia. Israel is the 10th most powerful country in the world while India came at 12th place.

“The world’s most powerful countries are the ones that consistently dominate news headlines, preoccupy policymakers and shape global economic patterns. Their foreign policies and military budgets are tracked religiously. When they make a pledge, at least some in the international community trust – or fear – they will keep it. These countries project their influence on the world stage,” US News said in its website.