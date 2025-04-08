World Ranking
Bangladesh 47th most powerful country in the world
Bangladesh ranked 47th out of 195 in the ranking of the world's most powerful countries, according to a report by US News and World Report.
The US News ranked Bangladesh in power sub-ranking of the Best Countries ranking, which is available on its website.
The ranking released in September 2024 evaluated 89 nations across 73 different attributes, which were grouped into 10 subrankings, ranging from entrepreneurship, open for business to power. A month-long survey was conducted on nearly 17,000 global citizens from 36 countries, ending on 23 May 2024.
Meanwhile, United States ranked atop in the list of most powerful countries, followed by China, Russia, United Kingdom and Germany. South Korea came at sixth place, followed by France, Japan and Saudi Arabia. Israel is the 10th most powerful country in the world while India came at 12th place.
“The world’s most powerful countries are the ones that consistently dominate news headlines, preoccupy policymakers and shape global economic patterns. Their foreign policies and military budgets are tracked religiously. When they make a pledge, at least some in the international community trust – or fear – they will keep it. These countries project their influence on the world stage,” US News said in its website.
“The Power subranking is based on an equally weighted average of scores from six country attributes that relate to a country's power: a leader, economically influential, has strong exports, politically influential, strong international alliances and strong military,” it added.
Bangladesh scored 5.3 on a leader, 5.2 on economically influential, 22.2 on having strong exports, 5.2 on politically influential, 3.9 on strong international alliances and 7.0 on a strong military.
The country, however, came at 71st position in the Best Countries Overall ranking. Bangladesh also ranked 29th in Open for Business and 66th in Entrepreneurship sub-rankings.
Bangladesh is a country in Asia, known for the Sundarbans mangroves and Bengal Delta. It has a population of 175.7 million, making it the 8th largest country in the world. Bangladesh has an export-oriented economy with strong garment sector.
Life expectancy in Bangladesh is currently at 73.4 years of age, with an overall happiness ranking of 115 out of all other countries with recorded data. The accessibility of clean water and improved sanitation is still struggling with respective numbers of 13.1 per cent struggling for clean water and 39.4 per cent struggling to access sanitation. Only 72.8 per cent of the population over 15 years of age is literate, with a GDP expenditure of only 2.5 per cent on education, according to World Population Review.
The ranking model was devised by BAV Group, which is a unit of global marketing communications company WPP, and researchers led by Professor David Reibstein from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, all in association with US News & World Report, according to Forbes India.