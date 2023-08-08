What US state dept says about extradition of Bangabandhu’s killers

In the face of a question about extradition of the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the United States’ state department declined to make any comment.
In a press briefing on Monday, a reporter drew attention to the national mourning day of Bangladesh, 15 August, when the father of the nation was brutally killed with his family members in 1975.
He noted that at least one of the self-declared killers is now in the USA and asked the US’ stance if it supports bringing the killers to justice and extraditing them to Bangladesh.
Replying to the query, the state department’s spokesperson, Mathew Miller, said they refrain from commenting on the issue of extradition.
The reporter later sought to know more about the recent Bangladesh trip of US under secretary for civilian security, diplomacy and human rights, Uzra Zeya, and her discussions with Bangladesh on the Pacific zone.
However, Mathew Miller responded to the query with a similar reply and said he had no additional information to provide beyond the official readouts that were made public after the meetings concluded.