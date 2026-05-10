“Everything seems to be women’s fault! It has become a cultural problem” — Suraiya Sultana Bithi made the remark in frustration after facing harassment in a public space in Dhaka following her return from Sweden. She is a special correspondent for Netra News and lives in Sweden for work. She had recently returned to Bangladesh for two and a half months.

On 15 April, Suraiya was harassed while shopping with her parents at Meradia Bazar in Banasree. According to her account, a man had been staring at her inappropriately for a long time. Irritated, she asked him, “What are you looking at?” The man then became aggressive. He first said, “What’s your problem?” in a demeaning tone and then began verbally abusing her further.