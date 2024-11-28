ICC ready to assist Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal
The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) Wednesday expressed its readiness to assist Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in its efforts to address alleged mass killings during the July-August period.
“The ICC is always available to assist states both in terms of technical support, training, and guidance when requested,” said ICC’s Senior Trial Lawyer Essa Mbye Faal at a press briefing at a city hotel in the evening.
He emphasised the ICC’s commitment on supporting states in their pursuit of justice at the briefing that coincided with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan’s visit to Bangladesh.
At the briefing, the trial lawyer also announced Prosecutor Khan’s decision to seek arrest warrants for Myanmar military leaders implicated in violence against the Rohingya community.
He thanked Bangladesh for its significant cooperation during the investigation into Rohingya-related atrocities.
“The support the Office of the Prosecutor has received from the government of Bangladesh has been tremendous. Bangladesh has been extremely helpful,” Faal remarked.
“Their cooperation has made it significantly easier for us to carry out our work and achieve our objectives,” he added.
When asked about the possibility of assisting Bangladesh’s ICT, Faal reiterated the ICC’s willingness to provide support.
“With this level of cooperation, if Bangladesh were to seek assistance, the Office would be more than happy to oblige,” he affirmed.
Earlier, in a statement, the ICC Prosecutor Karim AA Khan, announced his decision to file an application for an arrest warrant against Myanmar’s military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, before Pre-Trial Chamber I.
Following an extensive, independent, and impartial investigation, Khan’s office has concluded that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that Min Aung Hlaing, who also serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Defence Services and acting President of Myanmar, bears “criminal responsibility” for crimes against humanity.
These crimes, including deportation and persecution of the Rohingya, were committed in Myanmar and, in part, in Bangladesh.
This marks the first-ever application for an arrest warrant against a high-ranking official of the Myanmar government filed by the ICC Prosecutor’s office.
Since 14 November 2019, the ICC has been investigating allegations stemming from the waves of violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State in 2016 and 2017, which led to the mass exodus of Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh.
The ICC prosecutor emphasised that the application is supported by extensive evidence, including witness testimonies - some from insider witnesses - documentary records, and authenticated scientific, photographic, and video materials.