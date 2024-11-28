ICC ready to assist Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal

The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) Wednesday expressed its readiness to assist Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in its efforts to address alleged mass killings during the July-August period.

“The ICC is always available to assist states both in terms of technical support, training, and guidance when requested,” said ICC’s Senior Trial Lawyer Essa Mbye Faal at a press briefing at a city hotel in the evening.

He emphasised the ICC’s commitment on supporting states in their pursuit of justice at the briefing that coincided with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan’s visit to Bangladesh.