Court orders to freeze tax files of Nayeemul Islam Khan, his wife

A court here today ordered to seize tax files of Nayeemul Islam Khan, former press secretary of the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and his wife Nasima Khan Monty over graft allegations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order, allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The ACC in its plea said the anti-graft body has already formed a two-member committee to probe allegations against the Khan couple of making suspicious transactions of depositing Tk 3.86 billion and withdrawing Tk 3.79 billion in 163 bank accounts. The ACC is probing allegations of amassing huge illegal wealth by the couple in their names and the names of their closed ones.

"For the sake of proper investigation of the case, their tax files should be frozen," the ACC said.