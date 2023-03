State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam on Tuesday said the US’s 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices in Bangladesh contains some “fundamental shortcomings and mistakes” and Dhaka will raise those to Washington.

“We will raise these shortcomings with the US side so that such things do not exist in the next year’s report,” he told reporters at the foreign ministry here.

The state minister said there will be high-level bilateral meetings at various levels between Bangladesh and US where Dhaka will discuss the issue.