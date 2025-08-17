Testimony in case against Sheikh Hasina to end by October, ICT prosecution hopes

Four new prosecution witnesses testified in the case today and were later cross-examined by the defence. With them, a total of nine prosecution witnesses have so far testified in the case

The first tribunal on 10 July indicted the ousted prime minister and the other two for their role in crimes against humanity committed during the July-August mass uprising.

The ICT-1 on 17 June published notice in two national dailies, asking ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to surrender before the court on 24 June.

“...as per rules 31 of the International Crimes (Tribunal-1) Rules of Procedure 2010 (Amendment), 2025, they are hereby ordered to surrender at this tribunal on 24 June 2025. Otherwise, trials will be held in their absence as per section 10A of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973,” the notice said.