Kalurghat Bridge closed for 3 months for renovation

Rail and road communication via Kalurghat Bridge, the century-old bridge over the Karnaphuli River, have been suspended for three months to get some much-needed renovation work done, UNB reports.
The authorities concerned of Bangladesh Railway said the movements of vehicles and trains through the bridge were suspended from Wednesday. After that the railway authorities will inaugurate it with the movement of the Cox’s Bazar-bound train, said Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Railway (East) Abu Zafar Mia.
Rail communication on the Chattogram-Dohazari route will also remain suspended until the reopening of the Kalurghat bridge, said Abu Zafar.
Already the authorities concerned of the Roads and Highways Division have launched a ferry service under the bridge to ensure smooth crossing of vehicles. Two ferries will operate under the bridge while one will remain on standby.
Bangladesh Railway appointed a contractor for the renovation work of the bridge, involving Tk 550 million.
The authorities concerned also fixed the tolls for ferrying vehicles: Tk 5 for ferrying rickshaw, van, bicycle and cart, Tk 10 for motorbike, Tk 25 for three-wheeler vehicles, Tk 55 for private cars, Tk 90 for microbus and pickup, Tk 115 for minibus, Tk 135 for vehicles used in agriculture sector, Tk 170 for small truck, Tk 205 for bus, Tk 225 for truck, Tk 450 for heavy truck and Tk 565 for trailer.
The bridge was the only means for ten lakh people in Boalkhali upazila to get to Patiya east zone, Rangunia south zone, Chandgaon and Mohora area of the city.