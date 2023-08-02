Kalurghat Bridge closed for 3 months for renovation

Rail and road communication via Kalurghat Bridge, the century-old bridge over the Karnaphuli River, have been suspended for three months to get some much-needed renovation work done, UNB reports.

The authorities concerned of Bangladesh Railway said the movements of vehicles and trains through the bridge were suspended from Wednesday. After that the railway authorities will inaugurate it with the movement of the Cox’s Bazar-bound train, said Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Railway (East) Abu Zafar Mia.