Padma Bridge: Govt eyes Tk 4.68b revenue in first year

The Padma Bridge will be inaugurated on 25 June and vehicles will start crossing the bridge on the next day by paying toll with the Bridge Division eyeing to earn Tk 4.68 billion (468 crore) in revenue in the first year.

This money will be used for the expenditure of toll collecting company and the repayment of loan taken from finance ministry.

According to the Bridge Division, initially 8,500 vehicles on an average are expected to cross the bridge every day and that will increase gradually.