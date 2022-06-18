Padma Bridge not part of China's BRI: Foreign ministry

It said some quarters are trying to prove that this bridge is a part of China's BRI and has been built with the foreign fund.
The mater has drawn the attention of the foreign ministry, the press release added.
The foreign ministry said the Padma Bridge has been constructed with the entire finance of the government of Bangladesh and no other parties funded it.
Bangladeshi and foreign construction firms were involved in the construction.
The prime minister Sheikh Hasina is supposed to inaugurate the bridge on 25 June.
The regional communication will increase due to the construction of the Padma Bridge. The long dream to connect 19 districts of the south-south-western region with the rest of the country will be fulfilled.
As a result, alongside the overall progress and social development of Bangladesh, the regional connection will increase.
The foreign ministry expects friendly countries will join the inauguration of this epoch-making bridge.
This bridge has been built completely with the contribution of the people and the government of Bangladesh.