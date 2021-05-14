Padma bridge to be open to traffic in June 2022 as deadline extended further

Construction of the Padma bridge was supposed to have been completed by 30 June this year, but the work was set back due to the coronavirus outbreak. Given the circumstances, the project term has been extended by another two years.

Accordingly, the bridge will be open to traffic by June 2022. The following year will be the defect liability period in which if any defects appear in the bridge, the contractors will fix these at their own expense.

Planning minister MA Mannan, speaking to Prothom Alo about the project, said, “The bridges division told us that work on the project was impeded by the coronavirus outbreak as well as last year’s floods. They proposed that the project term be extended by another two years. We found the proposal justified and have given our approval. This has not increased the expenditure on the bridge.”

This is the fifth time that the Padma bridge project term has been extended. Officials of the bridges division, which is implementing the project, have said that so far 85 per cent of the work on the bridge has progressed. An application had been submitted to the planning ministry to extend the project term by another year to complete the remaining 15 per cent of the work. Another year had been asked for the defect liability period.