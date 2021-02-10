Padma bridge to be opened to traffic in June 2022: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the plying of vehicles will begin on the Padma bridge by June 2022.

“After completion of the construction works of the Padma bridge project, the bridge will be opened for vehicular movement by June 2022,” he told a view-exchange meeting with officials of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) through videoconferencing from his official residence in Dhaka.

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said rumours are being spread in social media over the time extension of the Padma bridge project.