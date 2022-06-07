Padma Bridge was dreamt of over two decades ago

With the launching of Bangabandhu Bridge over the Jamuna river constructed at the cost of Tk 37.45 billion in 1998, Bangladesh's ability had been proven that year that bridges can be built over big rivers. Sheikh Hasina, who was prime minister at the time, initiated a move to construct a bridge over the Padma river.

Pre-feasibility on the Padma bridge project kicked off in May of 1999. That was the beginning of Padma bridge project. From that point of view, the dream of Padma bridge started two decades ago. The bridge constructed at the cost of Tk 300 billion will be opened to traffic on 25 June.

The pre-feasibility study of Padma bridge was conducted from local funding. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone on 4 July 2001. At the financial assistance of Japan's international development agency JICA, during the then government the feasibility study of Padma Bridge was launched in May 2003.

There was curiosity as to why the pre-feasibility needed to be conducted. Various related issues including why bridge is needed over Padma river, the estimated cost, locating the site to construct at low cost and the economic viability are analysed in the pre-feasibility study. Afterwards, the consulting firm proposes for the construction of the bridge.