Pakistan wants to fortify bond with Bangladesh: Imran Khan

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan Friday extended felicitations to Bangladesh on the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence, saying Pakistan would like to fortify its existing bonds with Bangladesh, reports BSS.

“We would like to fortify our existing bonds with brotherly Bangladesh and build new ones for our succeeding generations, as we believe the destinies of our two peoples are intertwined,” he said in a written message to prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The message read out by charge d’ Affairs of Pakistan high commission in Dhaka Kashif Jameel was screened at the concluding ceremony of the 10-day special programme at the national parade ground marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.