Palak calls for Bangladesh, India to work as knowledge partners

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak has expressed his interest to work jointly with India as knowledge partner to make Tripura a smart state alongside making Bangladesh a smart country, reports BSS.

“As we both share the common culture, environment and weather, we can formulate policies together for smart education, medical service, agriculture and environment to build an innovative nation,” he said this while addressing a conference on “Digital Bangladesh IT Business Summit 2022” at Agartala in Tripura, on Thursday night, an official release said on Friday.