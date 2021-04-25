Palestinian studying in Bangladesh commits suicide in Gaza

A Palestinian student attending the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College in Faridpur is said to have killed himself while on a trip back home in Gaza. The deceased was identified as Musa Abu Jami, 22.

He took his own life in broad daylight in his hometown Gaza of Palestine on Friday, reports UNB.

Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Chhatra League president Mashtura Mosharraf Rishika confirmed the incident, saying Musa Abu Jami, a third-year medical student, went home to Gaza, Palestine, a few days before the start of Ramadan.