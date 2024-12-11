Dr. Yunus among Nature’s top 10 personalities in 2024

Renowned economist and Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been named among the top 10 personalities in 2024 by the prestigious scientific journal Nature.

The publication described him as a ‘Nation Builder’ for his impactful contributions to society.

The Nature Top 10 list highlights key developments in science over the past year and the people who have driven these advancements.

According to its website, the list is curated by Nature’s editors to reflect important trends in science, technology, engineering, and medicine and to recognise people shaping the world.

This year’s achievements span a range of remarkable contributions, from redefining weather forecasting to leading a nation.

Dr Yunus, born in Chattogram during British-occupied India, witnessed significant geopolitical changes in his early life.