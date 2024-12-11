Dr. Yunus among Nature’s top 10 personalities in 2024
Renowned economist and Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been named among the top 10 personalities in 2024 by the prestigious scientific journal Nature.
The publication described him as a ‘Nation Builder’ for his impactful contributions to society.
The Nature Top 10 list highlights key developments in science over the past year and the people who have driven these advancements.
According to its website, the list is curated by Nature’s editors to reflect important trends in science, technology, engineering, and medicine and to recognise people shaping the world.
This year’s achievements span a range of remarkable contributions, from redefining weather forecasting to leading a nation.
Dr Yunus, born in Chattogram during British-occupied India, witnessed significant geopolitical changes in his early life.
After the partition of India in 1947, Chattogram became part of East Pakistan. During the 1960s, Yunus pursued his studies in the United States, where he was mentored by Nicholas Georgescu-Roegen, a pioneer in ecological economics. This field seeks to understand the relationship between economic systems and the natural world.
Following the Liberation War of 1971, which led to the birth of Bangladesh, Dr Yunus returned home to contribute to building the newly independent nation.
Dr Yunus is widely acclaimed for his pioneering work in microcredit, providing small loans—often less than $100—to empower the underprivileged. While some companies offering small loans have faced criticism for exploiting the poor with exorbitant interest rates, Dr Yunus demonstrated how fair lending practices can transform the lives of the most vulnerable.