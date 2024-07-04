What loss has occurred, asks PM Hasina on transit facilities

She told parliament that they did not come to power in 2001.

“Why didn’t we come to power? We didn’t come to power as we didn’t agree with the American company which was extracting our gas (at that time), and wanted to sell that to India,” she said.

She continued: “I was deadly against the selling of gas while Khaleda Zia gave her consent to sell the gas.”

As a result, Awami League had failed to form the government in 2001 despite getting the majority of the votes, she said.

Highlighting the benefit of the transit facilities with neighbouring India, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh can’t shut its door in the age of globalisation.

“Today’s world is a global village. One is dependent on the other in terms of trade and commerce and communication. So, it is not possible to shut our door,” she said.

The prime minister said to tap the potential of the benefit as a member of the global village Bangladesh has to link with the Trans Asian Highway and Trans Asian Railway.

There are now many discussions over the transit facilities with India, she said.

“We already have the transit facilities as buses are coming to Dhaka from Tripura, going from Dhaka to Kolkata. What lost has occurred due to it. Rather, we are getting the fare of the road. People of the country are getting its benefits and many of them are earning huge money,” she said.