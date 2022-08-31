Govt’s wrong policy, mismanagement at root of present crisis: Oppositions

The opposition lawmakers at the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) have castigated the government and held it responsible for the commodity price hike and prevailing economic situation. They also blamed the wrong policies and mismanagements for the ongoing crisis.

In response, the ruling party parliamentarians shifted the blame to the Russia-Ukraine war, reiterating their claim that Bangladesh still maintains a strong foothold in the global perspective.

Mujibul Haque, secretary general of opposing Jatiya Party, moved a general motion before the parliamentary session on Tuesday, for briefing the nation about the government initiatives taken to deal with the current adversities, including the Russia-Ukraine war, climate change, natural disaster, fuel crisis, and rising commodity price.

Speaking on the motion, deputy leader of the opposition and Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader said the government had failed to assess the situation. Mismanagement and corruption contributed a lot to the rise of commodity prices.

The commerce minister identified market manipulation by traders as the key reason behind the rise in commodity prices. But it would not happen had proper management remained in place, he said, placing a question: why is the dollar price so unstable despite adequate reserve?

Mijubul Haque said the countrymen really have been in a dire strait. The middle-class, lower-middle class and poor people feel helpless when they go to the kitchen markets.