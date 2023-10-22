Parliament adopts condolence motion over death of Palestinians in Israeli attacks

She mentioned that AKM Shahjahan Kamal and M Shahjahan Mia played significant roles in the struggle for human rights.

The leader of the house also said that since the formation of the Awami League government, Bangladesh is moving forward on the path of development.

“In each case, we have a substantial contribution from this parliament. This is probably our last session. And that session had to start with the news of the death of some parliament members,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for the departed souls of the deceased MPs.

“We remember them with respect for their role in the development of Bangladesh and the welfare of people.”

Among others, Amir Hossain Amu, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, ASM Feroze, Noor Uddin Nayan, Anwar Hossain Khan, Muhibur Rahman, Kazi Kaniz Sultana, Mosiur Rahman Ranga, and Pir Fazlur Rahman participated in the condolence motion.

As per tradition, the day’s business was adjourned after the adoption of the condolence motion.

Later, a minute's silence and prayers were held in parliament. The prayer was conducted by the ruling party MP Ruhul Amin Madani.