Parliament adopts condolence motion over death of Palestinians in Israeli attacks

The Jatiya Sangsad on Sunday adopted a condolence motion expressing profound shock at the death of the Palestinian people killed in the recent Israeli attacks.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury placed the condolence motion which was adopted unanimously.
In the condolence motion, the speaker said that parliament expresses its deepest condolences and prays for the salvation of the departed souls who were killed in the recent barbaric attacks by the Israeli occupying forces in Gaza and other places in Palestine.
“Parliament also expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members,” she said.
It also condoled the death of people in earthquakes in Morocco and Afghanistan, in floods in Libya and Sikkim.
Condolence motion for 3 recently deceased MPs
Parliament unanimously also adopted a condolence motion expressing profound grief at the demise of three sitting MPs, AKM Shahjahan Kamal (Lakshmipur-3 Constituency), M Shahjahan Miah (Patuakhali-1) and M Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan (Brahmanbaria-2).
The Speaker moved the condolence motion in the House at the beginning of the 25th session of the 11th Parliament.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while speaking at the condolence motion, the first day of this parliament session said “It is the saddest of all.”
She said that the parliament lost a number of members.
“It was more during Covid-19. Now three of our members have left us. They were old but they contributed a lot to the democratic struggle of Bangladesh including the liberation war and the right to vote.”
She mentioned that AKM Shahjahan Kamal and M Shahjahan Mia played significant roles in the struggle for human rights.
The leader of the house also said that since the formation of the Awami League government, Bangladesh is moving forward on the path of development.
“In each case, we have a substantial contribution from this parliament. This is probably our last session. And that session had to start with the news of the death of some parliament members,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina prayed for the departed souls of the deceased MPs.
“We remember them with respect for their role in the development of Bangladesh and the welfare of people.”
Among others, Amir Hossain Amu, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, ASM Feroze, Noor Uddin Nayan, Anwar Hossain Khan, Muhibur Rahman, Kazi Kaniz Sultana, Mosiur Rahman Ranga, and Pir Fazlur Rahman participated in the condolence motion.
As per tradition, the day’s business was adjourned after the adoption of the condolence motion.
Later, a minute's silence and prayers were held in parliament. The prayer was conducted by the ruling party MP Ruhul Amin Madani.