Law to be enacted to stop creating confusion through fake news: Law minister

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq has said a few laws will be tabled in parliament to stop creating confusion among people with false information and fake news.

He also asserted that the government will never shrink press freedom.

The minister said this in response to a supplementary question by Ruhul Amin Hawladar, a Jatiya Party MP, in the Jatiya Sangsad Sunday.

He was answering the question in absence of state minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat.