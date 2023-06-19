People who are engaged in sycophancy are thriving in politics: Kazi Firoz Rashid

Jatiya Party MP, Kazi Firoz Rashid, on Sunday strongly criticised the government saying all the banks have gone bankrupt and empty due to looting, reports news agency UNB.

“According to Bangladesh Bank, the amount of loan default is nearly Tk 1.5 trillion (150,000 crore). In reality, the amount is double. The actual amount of defaulted loan is Tk 3 trillion (300,000 crore). Banks have become bankrupt today due to money laundering,” he alleged.