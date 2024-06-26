Why would there be corruption even after raising salaries

Two members of parliament of governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) have expressed their grievance over the corruption of public servants during the budget session in parliament.

Mahbub-ul-Hanif, also AL joint general secretary, asked why there would be corruption even after raising the salaries of government employees?

He also demanded provision for submission of asset accounts in the form of affidavits by government employees at the time of joining the service and at specified intervals.

At the same time, Hanif sought to make the law stricter so that government employees do not get involved in corruption.