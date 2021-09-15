Bangladesh attains self-sufficiency in fish production in terms of consumption against demand: Minister

Research and survey vessel, RV Meen Shandhani, has so far detected 457 species of marine fish and animals in the Bay of Bengal since 2016, said fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim in Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The survey ship is cruising since 2016-2017 to assess the stock of marine resources and conduct researches and surveys. It has so far conducted 31 surveying cruises, he said replying to a tabled question from Awami League MP, M Abdul Latif (Chattogram-11).