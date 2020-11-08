Bill seeking death sentence for rape lands in parliament

This was earlier promulgated through an ordinance on 13 October as parliament was not in session, in the face of populist demands to ensure the death penalty for rapists.



As per the legal obligation the ordinance was placed in parliament for its approval by law minister Anisul Huq.



The ordinance was issued following waves of anti-rape demonstrations across Bangladesh after a series heinous rapes, most notably the gang-rape of a housewife in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila.

The perpetrators recorded the incident which went viral. The incident occurred at Joykrishnapur village under Eklashpur union of the upazila on 2 September.



Protesters had staged demonstrations over the growing incidents of rape, sexual harassment and violence against women in Bangladesh.



According to the article 9 (3) of the existing law, if a woman falls victim to gage-rape and gets injured or dies, the punishment is the death penalty or life imprisonment for each rapist.



