Don’t be upset seeing problems, rather it has to be faced: PM Hasina

Overcoming so many obstacles, so much opposition, so much criticism and so many things which are happening regularly, she said, “We (AL government) are taking proper measures to keep the wheels of our economy running”.

If there had not been the Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh could have gone so far on its development journey, she added.

Sheikh Hasina, however, said there is nothing to fear as it is normal that problems come from time to time. “Don’t be upset seeing problems rather it has to be faced. We hear many things that the government will be overthrown today and other things will be done tomorrow,” she added.

Slamming the critics of the national budget, she said many people have called this budget as ambitious or un-implementable which they have been saying always.

Besides, some people are there who always show a negative attitude and they see nothing positive, which is the most unfortunate thing for the country, she observed.

The head of government further said they (critics) perhaps never went to the rural areas where the poverty rate declined largely than the urban areas. There is no such suffering among the rural people, she added.

She continued that Bangladesh has been able to witness massive progress as stability has been prevailing in the country for the last 14 and half years.