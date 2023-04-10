Article 70 gives stability to government, PM Hasina tells parliament

Sheikh Hasina said a renowned newspaper asked a 7-year-old child to tell a lie, giving Tk 10 in his hand. They recorded his remark --”We want freedom of rice, fish and meat”--- and the newspaper published it. “The renowned newspaper is there, which is very popular. Though its name is Prothom Alo (light), it lives in darkness. Prothom Ali is the enemy of the Awami League, democracy and the people of the country,” she told parliament.

She continued, “I am very sorry to say that they never want stability in the country.”

The prime minister said they were very glad in 2007 when the emergency was declared and two newspapers were wholeheartedly engaged in the process during that time.

And with them, there is one - “Sudkhur” (money lender), who is America’s very favourite, she said.

She added that America did not even ask once where the managing director of Grameen Bank, who used to get a salary from the government, got millions of dollars.

“How could he do social business in places like America, invest in the country and abroad? From where does this money come? Have they ever asked it? They didn’t ask,” she said.

“Now, we have to hear words (lesson) from them about corruption and the fight against corruption. We also have to hear words from them about human rights,” she said.

These people (Dr Yunus and others) tried to destroy the democracy of the country and played ducks and drakes with the fate of the people, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said the people of the country believe that the AL government has been able to change the fate of the people as it has been in power for 14 years in a row.