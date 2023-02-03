Sarah Islam should get state honour posthumously: Hanif

Hanif also said that for the first time in the country, a kidney donated by a deceased person was transplanted on 18 January.

A 20-year-old teenager, Sarah, donated a kidney. Before her death, Sarah set another example.

She also donated his cornea.

“Thanks to her family. We think Sara should be given state honour. She set a precedent.”

Hanif said that many people will come forward to donate their bodies if they show respect and gratitude to Sarah.

He recommended reforming the process of human organ harvesting and creating opportunities for voluntary organ donation through strict monitoring.