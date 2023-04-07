Jatiya Sangsad celebrates golden jubilee

Today is 7 April. The first session of the Jatiya Sangsad sat on this day in 1973, exactly 50 years ago. The Jatiya Sangsad was formed through the general elections after two years of the independence.

The parliamentary system of government started in the country through the formation of the first parliament. But the country returned to the presidential form of government just after two years of the beginning of parliamentary system of government. The march of democracy in the country suffered hitches due to military rules following the killing of Bangabandhu along with his family members.

First Ziaur Rahman and then Hussein Mohammad Ershad adopted the military rule. After protests and demonstrations for a long time, the parliamentary system of government started in the country again in 1991. Since then, this form of government has been going on in the country except for the two years in 2007 and 2008. That time an army-backed caretaker government ruled the country.