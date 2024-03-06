‘People involved in patronising, financing arson-terrorism must face music’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday told the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) that no benefit will be yielded lodging complaints to foreigners, rather Bangladesh will march towards prosperity at an indomitable pace by maintaining democratic process.

“No advantage to be gained by making complaints to the foreigners. And the country will not run on what the foreigners’ say. We have seen elections in every country,” she said.

She was giving a valedictory speech and taking part in the discussion on the thanksgiving motion of the President’s speech and the first session of the 12th parliament.

The prime minister said, “The parliament will run in a fair manner and the democratic process will be continued. Bangladesh will go ahead at an indomitable pace.”

She said 50 parliamentary committees have so far been formed and passed in the parliament aimed at ruining the parliament fairly and effectively.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presided over the last sitting.