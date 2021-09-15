JS passes bill to ensure better healthcare services for children

The Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute Bill, 2021 was passed in parliament on Wednesday, aiming to improve the healthcare services for children.

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque moved the bill which was passed by voice vote.

The bill was designed in line with the Dhaka Children Hospital Ordinance, 2008.

The draft law was prepared merging Dhaka Shishu (Children) Hospital and Bangladesh Institute of Child Health for ensuring better healthcare services for children.

At present, Bangladesh Institute of Child Health is the academic wing of Dhaka Shishu Hospital.